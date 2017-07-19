Local Wrestlers Teach Lesson in Anti-Bullying

PEARL, Miss. – A group of summer campers got an anti-bullying lesson from local wrestlers.

These tough guys are showing kids that they are stronger than they think.

‘Check Your Ego,’ a simple message and a lesson today for a group of summer campers.

“We come in and we take wrestling and use that as a way to say, hey we’re different but we’re not going to let people run us over,” Pro Wrestling Ego Promoter, Robert Wadsworth said. “Stand up for yourself, believe in what you do.”

Today wrestlers from the Mississippi based Pro Wrestling Ego federation tackled bullying for a group of summer campers at the Pearl parks and recreation center.

“You just see the smiles on the faces, you know they’re so happy,” Wadsworth explained. “It’s almost like a comic book come to life.”

The purpose of the week-long camp is to help build strong kids by giving them skills in summer enrichment activities, something the campers are learning from.

“A way that you could cyber bully is text someone and you’re not supposed to mentally bully like fighting,” camper, Madison Sessums said.

“Some bullies are already being bullied so like think they have to bully someone else to make them feel better about themselves,” Kearsten Jackson said.

The big guys from Pro Wrestling Ego have taken up this cause to show kids they are stronger than they think.

“We do this from time to time it’s not about just beating people up and wrestling,” wrestler Rey Fury said. “You know we try to give back as much as we can.”

“Be a friend not a bully. you don’t have to blow out someone else’s candle to make yours shine,” wrestler Shaky McMullen explained.

