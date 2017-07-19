MBN agent killed in line of duty honored in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent that was killed during a standoff in Tishomingo County last year was honored Wednesday morning.

According to WCBI, Agent Lee Tartt’s widow and others were there for the ceremony as the sheriff’s department unveiled a plaque in remembrance of him.

Tartt worked in law enforcement for 22 years.

The fallen agent along with other law enforcement officers were responding to a domestic situation involving a woman and a 10-year-old child on Friday, February 19, 2016.

Tartt was killed in the line of duty. Three Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were also injured.

The suspect, Charles Lambert, was killed during the standoff.

Dozens of agents from all over the state came to show their respects for Agent Tartt. A very beautiful ceremony. @WCBINEWS @WJTV pic.twitter.com/jJCieOcTxW — Jory Tally (@jorytallyWCBI) July 19, 2017

The Tishomingo Sheriff's Department unveils Agent Tartt's plaque to his wife and family. @WCBINEWS pic.twitter.com/zboZ0PhzeI — Jory Tally (@jorytallyWCBI) July 19, 2017

Agent Lee Tartt was a 22 year law enforcement veteran and this ceremony reflects on his career @WCBINEWS pic.twitter.com/OYnLN9SQBJ — Jory Tally (@jorytallyWCBI) July 19, 2017