MBN agent killed in line of duty honored in Tishomingo County

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Jory Tally/ WCBI via Twitter.

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent that was killed during a standoff in Tishomingo County last year was honored Wednesday morning.

According to WCBI, Agent Lee Tartt’s widow and others were there for the ceremony as the sheriff’s department unveiled a plaque in remembrance of him.

Tartt worked in law enforcement for 22 years.

MBN Agent Lee Tartt

The fallen agent along with other law enforcement officers were responding to a domestic situation involving a woman and a 10-year-old child on Friday, February 19, 2016.

Tartt was killed in the line of duty. Three Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were also injured.

The suspect, Charles Lambert, was killed during the standoff.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s