MBN agent killed in line of duty honored in Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent that was killed during a standoff in Tishomingo County last year was honored Wednesday morning.
According to WCBI, Agent Lee Tartt’s widow and others were there for the ceremony as the sheriff’s department unveiled a plaque in remembrance of him.
Tartt worked in law enforcement for 22 years.
The fallen agent along with other law enforcement officers were responding to a domestic situation involving a woman and a 10-year-old child on Friday, February 19, 2016.
Tartt was killed in the line of duty. Three Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were also injured.
The suspect, Charles Lambert, was killed during the standoff.