Metro YMCA selling two locations in order to pay off $9 million debt

JACKSON, MISS, (WJTV) — Janet Reihle, Director of Development for Metro YMCA, says the Clinton and Downtown Jackson locations are for sale but will remain open until a sale is made. The facilities are on the market for $1.8 million each. Metro YMCA is looking to sell the facilities to pay off a $9 million debt primarily incurred in the early 2000s when they built the Flowood and Clinton locations and renovated the downtown facility. “we have been paying on our debt. we’ve paid $3 million and that’s something we’ll still do moving forward.”

The Downtown Jackson location loses $200,000 annually according to Reihle, while the Clinton facility loses $100,000 each year. “Wwe’re really hopeful that they most important thing about listing the properties is that more people are aware of the support needed to sustain a Y here,” says Reihle.

One of the considerations in the sale is what to do with the I.S. Sanders Preschool located inside the Downtown building. Reihle calls it a priority, “So we’ve been having conversations with people who will partner and help us continue those services. Right now, as we’ve said, the properties have just been listed, there are no plans to close the facilities and we have priortized funding of the preschool to continue those services.”

The Flowood and Reservoir locations will remain open and are not for sale.