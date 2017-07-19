R. Kelly denies report about ‘cult’ allegations

Related Coverage Hinds County man claims R. Kelly had an affair with his wife in lawsuit

(WJTV) — R & B Singer R. Kelly is accused of keeping a house full of women, with some calling it a cult.

The singer is denying those recent claims. A BuzzFeed news article said the R. Kelly was keeping a house full of women.

His attorney says her client is alarmed and disturbed by the accusations, but BuzzFeed stands behind the story.

The parents of one of the alleged victims’ said Mr. Kelly convinced their 21-year-old daughter to stay with him by brain-washing her.

Kelly has not been charged with any crime.

When the alleged victim’s parents were asked for details about their claims, they didn’t answer any questions or provide proof.

Closer to home, WJTV explains the latest developments in a lawsuit against Kelly in Hinds County.

Kenny Bryant filed it against R. Kelly in April. Kelly’s attorney has responded to that lawsuit, denying all of the allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Bryant’s wife of five years had a relationship with the singer before their marriage. Three months later, he says the affair rekindled.

Bryant’s attorney released this statement about the lawsuit and the new allegations against Kelly:

Our client Kenny Bryant is grateful that the judicial system offers protection against R. Kelly, the man who broke up his loving marriage. He is saddened by the latest news reports of Mr. Kelly’s actions and grieves for the women and their families who have been harmed by him. Our case is moving forward with discovery and various motions. We are confident that the truth will prevail, and that justice will be served so that R. Kelly does not continue to harm so many victims.