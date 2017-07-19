Severe shortage of blood at Mississippi Blood Services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –Mississippi Blood Services has a severe shortage of blood.

They are asking for anyone who is willing to help to donate.

“Every two seconds someone needs blood and you never know when it’s going to be someone that you know or love, a single car accident can use anywhere from 50 to 100 units so we gotta make sure it’s there,” said Merle Eldridge, the PR Communications Manager for MS Blood Services. Some of our shelves some of our blood types have less than a day supply, so we have to make sure we fill those back up.”

#SevereSummerShortage Please donate TODAY. Download our free mobile app to find a location near you! pic.twitter.com/jJIST7gt2F — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) July 19, 2017