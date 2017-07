JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Shots were fired at the home of a police officer, according to authorities.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said the home of the Pearl officer, that’s located in South Jackson, was shot at multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Vance said they found rifle and handgun casings outside of the Dardanelle Drive home.

They do not have any leads on a suspect at this time. They are still investigating.

