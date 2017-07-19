Special Election dates set for House Districts 38 and 54

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has set a get for the special elections that will be held for House Districts 38 and 54.

Both races will be held on November 7. The runoffs are scheduled for November 28.

The qualifying deadline for anyone who wants to run in the race is set for September 18.

The House District 38 seat was recently vacated when former Rep. Tyrone Ellis retired. The district covers parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha counties.

District 54 covers parts of Issaquena, Warren, and Yazoo counties. The House seat was left vacant recently when former Rep. Alex Monsour was sworn in as South Ward alderman in Vicksburg.