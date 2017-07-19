Special Election dates set for House Districts 38 and 54

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has set a get for the special elections that will be held for House Districts 38 and 54.

Both races will be held on November 7. The runoffs are scheduled for November 28.

The qualifying deadline for anyone who wants to run in the race is set for September 18.

The House District 38 seat was recently vacated when former Rep. Tyrone Ellis retired. The district covers parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha counties.

District 54 covers parts of Issaquena, Warren, and Yazoo counties. The House seat was left vacant recently when former Rep. Alex Monsour was sworn in as South Ward alderman in Vicksburg.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s