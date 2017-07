TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) — Tchula Police Chief Kenny Hampton is stepping down from his position.

He tells WJTV that he submitted his resignation papers on Wednesday.

Hampton said the Board of Supervisors will have to accept or decline his resignation at Thursday’s meeting.

This is a developing story. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

