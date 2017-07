IRVING, Tex. (WJTV) – Despite outgaining opponents by over 1,900 yards last season, Southern Miss had 32 turnovers which was ranked 124th in Division 1 football last season.

Such an advantage normally equals more than seven wins in a season.

However, head coach Jay Hopson says at C-USA Media Days that lots of yards won’t equal more wins if his team can’t take care of the football.