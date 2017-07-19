Water line breaks at Hub City apartment complex, residents without water

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Residents at Overlook Apartments in Hattiesburg are without water after a water main line broke Tuesday night.

City crews workers received a call from mangers at the Apartment complex last night when residents began to notice water was leaking between 5 and 8 p.m.

“They (Overlook maintenance workers) got in touch with the city and there was back and forth with the city as far as who was responsible for the water main,” said Ashley Scarborough, assistant manager at Overlook Apartments. “So they finally came out yesterday evening and looked at it.”

Scarborough said workers discovered it was the city’s water main and that a crew would be there first thing Wednesday morning.

“They got here this morning, a little bit after 8 a.m.,” she said. “They discovered there was a break in the “T” pipe that is coming from the fire hydrant and they are going to replace that pipe that’s in there because it’s broken where the pipes join at, so, that’s where they’re going to have to fix the pipe at.”

Water has been shut off to all the entire apartment complex since early this morning.

WJTV 12 spoke to a resident who witnessed the situation escalate.

“The mud had started coming up out of the ground but overnight something happened where our water just started flowing and then the street just cracked open too,” she said.

During her daily walk around the complex this morning she noticed the issue had gotten worse.

“Thew water was just rushing, it sounded like a water fall, that’s how bad it was. The people who live in the back couldn’t even park their cars because there was so much water back there, one lady just left,” she described. “And they just this morning, just this morning turned that water off.”

City crew worker Darrell Hughes said he isn’t sure how much water was lost.

“Ain’t no telling how many gallons was lost,” he said. “When we got out here this morning it was running. It was an 8 inch main with a 6 inch reducer that streams water to the fire hydrant across the street.”

Hughes also added he isn’t sure how long the complex will be without water, “Because we’ve got to cut that (the water line) out and repair it. That might take another couple hours and that’s if they got the part.”

Scarborough wants residents to remain patients with crew workers as they resolve the issue.

“So, we’re trying to keep them abreast as far as what’s going on,” she stated. “It’s a just a hurry up and wait kind of thing right now.”

Officials with the city say the cause of the break is from the aging of the pipes.

Scarborough said workers say the water has not been contaminated, so residents will not be under a boil water notice once water is restored.