Woman files civil rights complaint against Rankin County School District

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former teacher with the Rankin County School District is claiming she was discriminated against herself and Hispanic students.

“What I have experienced and I have experienced it with the Rankin County School District, that is that when I ask for paperwork on behalf of the students with the student’s permission and the parental permission, of course, I sometimes get the runaround.” Patricia Ice is a lawyer and director of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance. She isn’t a part of the federal lawsuit filed by Aricia Rener’s attorney. However, she works with students out of the same school district.

Rener is a former Spanish teacher and works with ELL (English Language Learners) students who aren’t quite fluent in English. In the lawsuit Rener claims that mostly Hispanic students had their transcripts altered. For example, according to the complaint, one student passed a Biology I course but didn’t receive the credit. Instead, the student was credited for a lower level course, like pre-Biology.

“For those students who are undocumented for example and are seeking deferred action for childhood arrival one requirement to get deferred action for childhood arrival or DACA is that you have to graduate from high school,” explains Ice.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Rener tried to bring the issue to administration; Rener was eventually terminated.

“I feel like she has been ya know she has basically been banished from the system because of a complaint she has that is probably true it’s probably accurate,” adds Ice.

Rener is claiming she was discriminated against and the defendants retaliated against her for speaking out on behalf of the students. According to the lawsuit, Rener has even reached out to the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Education.

The Rankin County School District responded to the lawsuit with this statement:

“We can acknowledge that an OCR complaint has been filed against the Rankin County School District. After a complete and thorough investigation of the facts and law, the RCSD will vigorously defend the allegation of the complaint and lawsuit. However, we cannot comment further on pending litigation.”

Click here to view the full complaint that was filed.