Woman in custody following Pearl Police pursuit in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Pearl Police Department has released more information about some of its officers chasing a car in the Metro.

Lt. Brian McGairty of Pearl Police said officers arrested Jeanell N. Brownlee once the pursuit ended. He said she was driving the gray Chevy Impala that they were in pursuit of Tuesday.

Around 4:35 p.m., officers said they saw the Impala swerving in and out of traffic on Pearson Road near Riverwind Drive. When they tried to conduct a traffic stop, they said the car sped off and got on I-20 from Pearson Road.

Police said the driver led officers on a chase through Jackson and down I-220 North.

Our WJTV 12 crews spotted the chase going down North State Street.

Pearl Police said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Jackson Police Department, and other agencies tried to assist them in stopping the vehicle.

When the car reached State Street, the driver hit another vehicle. Law enforcement officers were able to block the car.

Police said Brownlee had a felony warrant for her arrest out of Richland Police Department.

Brownlee was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing along with the foreign warrant, McGairty said.

Pearl Police say Jeanell N Brownlee led them on a chase into Jackson Tuesday afternoon. She was wanted on a felony warrant out of Richland. pic.twitter.com/rALFT6Jalk — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) July 19, 2017

Pearl police chase on North State street. pic.twitter.com/ZYciOkoiOZ — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) July 18, 2017