YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A second heat-related death is being reported in Yazoo County.

Coroner Ricky Shivers said 53-year-old William Bryant died Thursday afternoon at his East 5th Street home.

Shivers said there was an air conditioner in the home, but it wasn’t cooling the room.

Bryant had a history of medical issues.

Shivers is urging people to check on the elderly, those who are on medication, and others who are susceptible to heat-related illnesses.