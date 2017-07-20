Alcorn staff creates plan if student housing reaches capacity at Lorman campus

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Alcorn State University officials said they have a plan in place to accommodate students who have requested on-campus housing if the dorms are full at the Lorman campus this fall.

Administrators said the are seeing a rise in he number of students requesting on-campus housing.

If housing on the Lorman campus reaches its capacity, they plan on accommodating the remaining students on the Natchez campus. School officials said they would have daily shuttles to take the students to and from Natchez. They will also be provided a full meal plan to use on the Lorman campus.

“Getting a head start on tackling the housing issue gives us a great chance of serving all students during the upcoming academic year,” said President Alfred Rankins Jr. “We are confident in our ability to maintain a comfortable environment for all students to live and learn.”

Current campus police and facility maintenance services for the Natchez campus residence halls will continue.

At the conclusion of the fall semester, the temporary housing solution will be re-evaluated, and students will be transitioned to the Lorman campus based on availability.