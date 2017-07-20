Business group leader: Pro-union vote could hurt Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The head of the Mississippi chamber of commerce says the state could have a harder time attracting jobs if Nissan workers vote to join a union.

Scott Waller is interim president and CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council. He says Thursday that Mississippi benefits from having a workforce that is mostly not unionized.

About 4,000 employees at a Nissan Motor Co.’s manufacturing plant in Canton, just north of Jackson, will vote Aug. 3 and 4 on whether to affiliate with the United Auto Workers.

Employees supporting the union say collective bargaining would improve pay and working conditions.

The UAW has never organized an entire foreign-owned auto plant in the South, although it did win an election among maintenance technicians at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

