Council Member challenges Pamela Anderson to help repair local business

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — After TV Star Pamela Anderson sent a letter to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba about a vegan challenge, Jackson Council Member Melvin Priester, Jr. is firing back. He is challenging the Baywatch actress to a challenge of his own.

Priester posted on his Facebook page that if Anderson genuinely cared about “America’s Fattest City,” she would do more to help.

Anderson, who is also an honorary director of PETA, asked Mayor Lumumba and some of his staff to eat vegan for a month. She offered the mayor free lunches if he decided to commit to the challenge. Mayor Lumumba accepted the challenge Thursday morning.

Thursday, Priester fired back and said there was something she could do that might help. He said the Rainbow Natural Grocery Cooperative is on the verge of closing. Rainbow is a local store that offers vegan and vegetarian options.

He said Rainbow and High-Noon Cafe are in a building that needs repairs because of flooding issues.

He wants Anderson to step in and help with the repairs.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba accepts healthy eating challenge prestensed by @pamfoundation to go vegan for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/NXHaY1ueNA — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) July 20, 2017