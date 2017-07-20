Guns and roses: 2 Mississippi law officers saying ‘I do’

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) – Two officers at the same Mississippi sheriff’s department are becoming husband and wife.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that Lt. Benedict “Bena” Williams and Deputy Jerry Jones Jr. are marrying Saturday in McComb.

They met when Jones joined the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in 2016. Both said they weren’t looking for love, but their personalities clicked.

Jones says Williams is a strong woman with a softer side many people don’t see. Williams says she can talk to Jones about anything.

Sheriff Kenny Cotton says Williams and Jones are the first colleagues in his administration to fall in love with each other – as far as he knows.

Williams is a shift supervisor and runs her own crew. Cotton says Jones won’t be on that crew, just to keep emotions at bay.

