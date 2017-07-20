Hinds Community College removes bee nest

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — A beekeeper was at Hinds Community College to remove a swarm of bees.

The insects made a home on the side of Fountain Hall. Honey could be seen dripping down to the ground.

WJTV spoke to local beekeeper Walter McKay, he says bees are very important.

“Researchers says honey bees count for the pollination of 1/3 of the crops man eats,” said McKay.

McKay says do not kill bees if you see them in your garden or around the house.

“Leave them be,” said McKay. “They are beneficial, they are not harmful and they won’t bother you.”

You can find beekeepers for swarm removal:

http://www.msbeekeeping.com/swarm-removal/