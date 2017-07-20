Holmes County deputies searching for missing 63-year-old man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Holmes County deputies are searching for a missing 63-year-old man.

Deputies said Samuel Williams was reported missing on Wednesday.

His girlfriend told authorities that he was last seen Monday night around 10:30 p.m. We’re told he was spotted walking up Highway 51 in Pickens on Wednesday.

Williams has brown eyes and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen a wearing a striped shirt with blue jeans.

We’re told he has congestive heart failure and high blood pressure. Anyone who sees Williams, contact law enforcement.