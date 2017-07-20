Hugh Freeze resigns as Ole Miss head football coach

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss announced on Thursday night that head football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

In five seasons with the Rebels, Freeze led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record. Going into the 2017 season, the program self-imposed a postseason ban after the NCAA charged the program with 21 violations.

Two of those charges are considered the most serious: lack of institutional control and a violation of head coaching responsibility legislation.

The Rebels did experience success under Freeze. They went 3-1 in bowl games, including a 2016 Sugar Bowl win.