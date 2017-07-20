Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba accepts Pamela Anderson’s vegan challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has accepted a challenge to go vegan for a month.
The mayor announced it Thursday morning.
Actress Pamela Anderson sent Lumumba a letter Wednesday offering him and a few members of his staff free lunches if they decided to vegan for a month. She said she thinks it would set an example of healthy eating.
Earlier this year, a study ranked Jackson as the fattest city in the nation.
Lumumba held a news conference Thursday to announce that he would take on the challenge. They are expected to start the challenge soon.