Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba accepts Pamela Anderson’s vegan challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has accepted a challenge to go vegan for a month.

The mayor announced it Thursday morning.

Actress Pamela Anderson sent Lumumba a letter Wednesday offering him and a few members of his staff free lunches if they decided to vegan for a month. She said she thinks it would set an example of healthy eating.

Earlier this year, a study ranked Jackson as the fattest city in the nation.

Lumumba held a news conference Thursday to announce that he would take on the challenge. They are expected to start the challenge soon.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba accepts healthy eating challenge prestensed by @pamfoundation to go vegan for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/NXHaY1ueNA — Terrance Friday (@TerranceFriday) July 20, 2017