Jackson woman charged with insurance, wire fraud

By Published:
Dianne Bullock (Photo: AG Hood's Office)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson woman is charged with one count each of insurance and wire fraud.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 59-year-old Dianne Bullock turned herself in to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

The indictment alleges Bullock filed a complaint with Walmart on November 2, 2015, that stated she slipped and fell while shopping then left the store without notifying personnel. Hood said Bullock later contacted Walmart and notified them of her fall. Video surveillance indicated that the fall never took place.

A judge set her bond at  $5,000.

If convicted of both counts, Bullock faces up to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

