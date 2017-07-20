OJ Simpson draws world attention in plea for freedom

By KEN RITTER, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this May 14, 2013 pool file photo, O.J. Simpson sits during a break on the second day of an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017 seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Ethan Miller, Pool, File)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) – Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world’s attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV.

Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old is asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.

Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife’s murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.

More than 20 years later, Simpson will once again draw the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board will be broadcast live by every major outlet.

