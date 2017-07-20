Primos Cafe to open new location in Madison

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Primos Cafe

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Next year, Madison residents will have the chance to eat at the new Primos Cafe location.

The ownes are opening up a third location of the local restaurat in the Metro area.

Wednesday, severa gatered for a ground breaking ceremony.

Primos in Madison will be located at  201 Baptist Drive, right next door to the Walgreens.

The new location is expected to open in January 2018.

Primos Cafe groundbreaking ceremony in Madison

 

