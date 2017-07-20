Primos Cafe to open new location in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Next year, Madison residents will have the chance to eat at the new Primos Cafe location.

The ownes are opening up a third location of the local restaurat in the Metro area.

Wednesday, severa gatered for a ground breaking ceremony.

Primos in Madison will be located at 201 Baptist Drive, right next door to the Walgreens.

The new location is expected to open in January 2018.

