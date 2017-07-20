Primos Cafe to open new location in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Next year, Madison residents will have the chance to eat at the new Primos Cafe location.
The ownes are opening up a third location of the local restaurat in the Metro area.
Wednesday, severa gatered for a ground breaking ceremony.
Primos in Madison will be located at 201 Baptist Drive, right next door to the Walgreens.
The new location is expected to open in January 2018.
Primos Cafe groundbreaking ceremony in Madison
Primos Cafe groundbreaking ceremony in Madison x
Latest Galleries
-
Jackson Prostitution bust
-
Byram carjacking suspects
-
Walmart theft investigation in Kosciusko
-
Walmart theft investigation in Kosciusko
-
Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility Shakedown
-
Canton Walmart Smash and Grab
-
Dak Prescott meets Durr Family
-
Richland officers capture gator
-
Puppies found in trash bag rescued
-
Puppies found in trash bag rescued