Rankin County undersheriff says ‘cowardly punks’ fired shots at Pearl officer’s home

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke is calling out the person who fired shots at a Pearl officer’s home.

Police collected shell casings from outside the South Jackson home of the Pearl officer.

“Tuesday night some cowardly punks committed a “hate crime” against one of Pearl PD’s finest,” Duke said in his post that was published on the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Duke said Officer Alfred Jenkins and his wife were inside their home when someone fired about 20 rounds at the house.

“Hiding in the dark, some cowardly punks targeted Officer Jenkins for his career choice,” he said. “It is by the grace of God the Jenkins were not injured. The attack against Officer Jenkins has forced him to move out of Jackson for his own safety.”

At last check, no suspects had been named in this case. It is still under investigation.

Duke said many of the items in the living room were damaged. The police department is collecting donations to help the Jenkins family. Contact Sgt. Brown if you would like to make a donation. 601-939-7000.