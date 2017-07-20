Tchula board of aldermen name new interim police chief

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – The town of Tchula officially has a new top cop. WJTV reported Wednesday that Chief Kenneth Hampton was planning to resign.

Thursday, the board of aldermen accepted his letter of resignation. Soon after, they name Officer Patrick Jaco as the new interim chief.

The now former chief Kenneth Hampton caught the eyes of many because of his outspoken Facebook posts and unfiltered interviews.

Today, he is making news after he says politics got in the way of his position, “When I took the oath, I took it seriously. I did my best. Unfortunately, the powers that be want to go in a different direction.”

“The previous administration never hired Chief Hampton as a chief. He was the interim chief. So he left it to this board. He was never in our plans. And it’s not anything personal. He’s the one that caused the media uproar,” Alderman Leroy Buchanan said.

Hampton submitted a resignation letter that was accepted by the board of aldermen during a packed meeting Thursday night.

This comes after Hampton says new Mayor General Van gave him a letter on July 5th, declaring all city positions vacant.

“Basically in a round about way they, telling me that they wanted me to kick rocks,” Hampton said.

Mayor Van told WJTV off camera after the board meeting that though he prepared to send the letters, and they were in his office, he never sent the letters out. He added that someone could have taken one from his office.

When asked about the mayor’s claim, Hampton said he must have been the only one to receive the letter.