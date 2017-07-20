U.S. Marshals arrest Leonard Ct. double shooting suspect

By Published:
Mikel Blane (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man that police said is connected to a double shooting in Jackson is in custody.

Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Mikel Blane Thursday morning.

He is wanted for one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a shooting at Leonard Ct. and Mill St. Monday night.

Police say 26-year- old Demonte West was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. 58 year old, Terry Hooker was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s