U.S. Marshals arrest Leonard Ct. double shooting suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man that police said is connected to a double shooting in Jackson is in custody.
Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Mikel Blane Thursday morning.
He is wanted for one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Officers responded to a shooting at Leonard Ct. and Mill St. Monday night.
Police say 26-year- old Demonte West was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. 58 year old, Terry Hooker was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.