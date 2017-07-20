U.S. Marshals arrest Leonard Ct. double shooting suspect

Related Coverage Police searching for suspect in Leonard Court deadly shooting investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man that police said is connected to a double shooting in Jackson is in custody.

Jackson Police said U.S. Marshals arrested 40-year-old Mikel Blane Thursday morning.

He is wanted for one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Officers responded to a shooting at Leonard Ct. and Mill St. Monday night.

Police say 26-year- old Demonte West was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. 58 year old, Terry Hooker was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Mikel Blane-40, wanted for Murder and 1ct. of Agg. Assault stemming from Leonard Ct. double shooting, captured this morning by US Marshals. pic.twitter.com/QileZe9HSB — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 20, 2017