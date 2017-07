JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A vehicle traveling on Watkins Drive Thursday afternoon slid into a lake.

When our crews arrived on the scene, authorities and a tow truck were there.

We’re told the vehicle was driving on the road and slid down into a shallow part of Lake Hico.

.@WJTV Jackson police respond to an accident on Watkins Drive where car slides down into shallow portion of Lake Hico pic.twitter.com/4eLfMGGGrv — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) July 20, 2017