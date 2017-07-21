2 arrested in Meadowbrook Road robbery, home invasion investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion.

Officers said the deadly double shooting that happened on Meadowbrook Road early Wednesday morning stemmed from home invasion and robbery.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Jacoby Davis was killed during the crime, according to JPD.

Police said two people were inside the house when the home invasion happened, an 18-year-old and a 7-year-old. The teenager was shot multiple times and had to be taken to the hospital. The 7-year-old was not injured.

The investigation has led to the arrest of two other people. JPD plans to release more information about the new arrests soon.

JPD confirms deadly double shooting on Meadowbrook Rd. was a home invasion/robbery. Arrest made, more arrest(s) possible. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 21, 2017

JPD will identify Meadowbrook Rd. suspects and charges later today. Investigation is ongoing. Two arrests made. More charges possible. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 21, 2017