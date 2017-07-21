2 arrested in Meadowbrook Road robbery, home invasion investigation

By Published: Updated:
1 person is dead and another hurt after a shooting on Meadowbrook Rd. in Jackson on July 19, 2017 Photo: WJTV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion.

Officers said the deadly double shooting that happened on Meadowbrook Road early Wednesday morning stemmed from home invasion and robbery.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Jacoby Davis was killed during the crime, according to JPD.

Police said two people were inside the house when the home invasion happened, an 18-year-old and a 7-year-old.  The teenager was shot multiple times and had to be taken to the hospital. The 7-year-old was not injured.

The investigation has led to the arrest of two other people. JPD plans to release more information about the new arrests soon.

