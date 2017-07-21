2 connected to stolen credit card investigation wanted in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland officers need your help locating two people wanted in connection with a stolen credit card investigation.

Officers released surveillance video and photos of a man and a woman.

They said the two people allegedly stole a wallet from a purse of a woman who was shopping at a local business. We’re told they used the victim’s credit card at several stores.

Any information that could help the investigation should call the Ridgeland Police Department at (601)856-2121 or can contact Crime Stoppers.