Crews taking extra precautions during heat advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation crews and fire fighters have a tough job working in hazardous conditions. If you add 90-100 degree temperatures the job can become dangerous.

Jackson fire fighters are no stranger to the heat, but when a heat index reaches triple digits, like it did on Friday, plus flames, it equals more chances for overheating.

“You have a minimum of 400-500 degrees inside the building and then temperatures on the outside is 95 to 100 degrees,” says Jackson Division Chief Cleotha Sanders. He says their gear can weigh more than 50 pounds. So to help, extra personnel is brought in to switch out crews. This limits the amounts of time each fire fighter is inside a burning building when working under the blazing sun.

“We want to make sure they’re taking quicker breaks where they are participating in fire fighting activities cut that down between 10 to 15 minutes so that fire fighter can come out rest and rehab, rehydrate,” adds Sanders.

While fire fighters battle the blaze, MDOT crews are sweltering in the streets.

“We encourage the guys to take breaks if they’re feeling symptoms of heat exhaustion.We want them to stay hydrated of course. Make sure they have plenty of water available to them. WE ask them to look out for each because sometimes it’s easier to see symptoms in other people than it is yourself,” say Mitchell Young, MDOT engineer.

Drivers can see crews working at all hours of the day along the interstate, all in hopes of beating the heat.

“Sometimes we’re even able to schedule work earlier in the mornings or later in the afternoons to try to avoid the extreme heat of the day,” adds Young.