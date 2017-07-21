Electric shock sends man to hospital in Jones County

By Published:
Photo courtesy of The Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Jones County fire officials said one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being electrocuted Friday afternoon.

It happened at Pitts Swabbing Service on Highway 84 East.

The  Jones County Fire Council said the man was on an oil derrick when part of the vehicle came in contact with a high voltage electrical transmission line.

Officials said he touched a cable on the truck and it shocked him. Several agencies responded to the scene.

We’re told he sustained significant burns. The was taken to the hospital.

