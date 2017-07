NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — The former chief of police in Vicksburg has a new job.

Walter Armstrong has been hired as the police chief in Natchez.

The mayor’s office told WJTV that Armstrong was appointed at the last board meeting. He will start the job on August 1.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen decided to go in a different direction with leadership. Instead of keeping Armstrong on as the police chief, he decided earlier this month to hire Milton Moore for the job.