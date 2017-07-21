Freeze resignation’s impact on recruiting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hugh Freeze’s resignation on Thursday night adds to a tough recruiting path for Ole Miss.

The program was already dealing with the NCAA investigation that charged the Rebels with 21 violations. Now, it has to find a permanent head coach.

“You can’t imagine that they’re going to be able to benefit a whole lot from all of the negativity,” Pearl High School head coach John Perry said.

Despite the rough road ahead, Perry said Ole Miss will still be able to sell the positives of its program to sign players. Some that are committed to sign have already expressed their desire to still be a Rebel.

“I committed to Ole Miss because I like the program,” Jones County Junior College running back and 2018 Ole Miss commit Scott Phillips said. “I’ve been liking the program for a long time, even before Hugh Freeze.”

Phillips is disappointed though that he won’t get to play for the former Rebel coach.

“At first, I was in shock,” Phillips said. “Over the last couple of months, I’ve built a great relationship with him. I think he’s a great coach and an even better person. I was looking forward to playing under his coaching.”

Wayne County High School head coach Todd Mangum has another 2018 Ole Miss commit: defensive tackle Quentin Bivens. Mangum echoed Phillips’ sentiment about his player committing to the program, not the coach.

“I hadn’t talked to Quentin since all this happened,” Mangum said. “But Quentin committed to play football at Ole Miss. Whoever the coach is there, they’ll do the recruiting and everything and it’ll be left up to him. So, there’s a lot of time between now and signing day.”

Other 2018 commits (Allen Love, Jaylin Williams, Ka’Darian Hill, and Jonathan Hess) have taken to Twitter to respond to the question of if they are staying committed after Freeze’s departure.

No interviews please ! — Allen Love (@rfy_55) July 21, 2017

"You gonna decommit since coach freeze resigned?" https://t.co/3b5POeWZTA — 🙏🏾J-Will🙏🏾 (@JaylinAlexWill) July 21, 2017

Man.. — Jonathan Hess (@jdhess7) July 20, 2017

No interviews please. — Jonathan Hess (@jdhess7) July 21, 2017

The only Ole Miss commit for 2019, Texas defensive back Bobby Wolfe, confirmed his decommitment from Ole Miss by retweeting reports of it on Twitter.

Pearl High School head coach John Perry said the Rebels will still have some success, but it’s going to be tough.

“The guys that take over at Ole Miss are going to sell Ole Miss for what it is, and that’s a great university with lots to offer,” Perry said. “Kids are still going to be drawn to them, although it’s going to become a lot more difficult.”

Mississippi State could have an easier time recruiting in the state thanks to this situation. The Bulldogs already rank 21 spots ahead of Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.com, in the 2018 recruiting rankings.

Perry said you can naturally expect Dan Mullen’s program to gain some more ground.

“You go look at any recruiting battle, whether it’s Alabama or Auburn, Florida State or Florida,” Perry said. “If one of them gets into a little bit of an issue, then the other one is going to benefit a little bit. You can’t help but do that. This is just the way it is right now.”

Mangum doesn’t believe rival programs will use the Rebels’ situation with recruits too much.

“They’re going to go in there and sell their program,” Mangum said. “That’s what the good programs do.”

For now, it’ll be up to interim head coach Matt Luke to hang on to those committed and keep trying to sell that Ole Miss is a worthwhile destination.