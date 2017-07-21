HPD: Looking for suspect connected to Hub City hotel robberies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hattiesburg Police Department need your help identifying a robbery suspect.

Sunday, officers say a black male suspect entered Sleep Inn and Suites (6603 U.S. Highway 49) asking about renting a room then later came back displaying a handgun, demanding money.

Monday, the suspect entered Super 8 motel (2 Churchill Street) displaying a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to Hattiesburg Police Department PIO Latosha Myers Mitchell.

Myers Mitchell added, Tuesday, the suspect broke into the dining area door of Howard Johnson (6541 U.S. Highway 49) where he pointed a handgun at the clerk and took cash from the front desk drawer.

The suspect is described as 5’6 to 5’10 with a stocky or think muscular build.

“The suspect approached and fled all scenes on foot,” said Myers Mitchell. “The suspect is believed to be armed with a silver and black handgun.”

If you have any information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971