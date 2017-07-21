Interim Ole Miss Coach Matt Luke addresses players

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Football coach Hugh Freeze is out at Ole Miss in the wake of reports that he called a female escort service using a school-issued phone.

The Central Mississippi Ole Miss Alumni group declined to comment but Bill Blackwell at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame reacted like many other sports fans. Blackwell said of Freeze’s departure, “Ii’m not real comfortable, you know, talking about this. We promote sports in Mississippi here in the museum. That’s our function and I think it hurts everybody when something like this happens.”

Interim head coach Matt Luke addressed players today saying, “Let them know that we’re in this thing together. No matter what. Hey! Hey! We’ve seen it all, right? They keep throwing it at us, we’re going to keep getting up.”

He also instructed players to be on their best behavior, “In the classroom. Social media. Do everything right.”

The rebels had a quick rise under Freeze, winning the 2016 Sugar Bowl. But a NCAA investigation into the program brought 21 charges of academic, booster, and recruiting misconduct and has overshadowed much of that success. Blackwell says, as a fan of Mississippi sports, he’s saddened by the whole ordeal, “I know Ole Miss has been struggling through the whole NCAA investigation and it’s regretful that all this has come about.”

Freeze was making more than $5 million per year and had a 39-25 record over 5 seasons. Officials say there will be no buyout or settlement with Freeze.