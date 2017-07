MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Conner Beth Ball qualified for the national tournament after finishing first in her qualifying event Monday in Kansas.

Conner Beth Ball, who will play her college golf at Ole Miss, fired an even-par 70 at the 18-hole tournament.

The Women’s Amateur will be held August 7-13 at San Diego Country Club.

Click the video above to hear from Ball about her experience at the qualifying tournament and her thoughts on playing in the Women’s Amateur.