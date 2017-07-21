Jackson school board unable to vote on business due to lack of members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School Board of Trustees is down to three members after the latest resignation from one of its members. The Board can’t vote on any matters until at least one other member is added.

JPS officials said Board Member Dr. Richard Lind is the latest person to step down.

We’re told that Board Members Kimberly Campbell and Kodi Hobbs also resigned in recent months. Former Board President Beneta Burt’s term ended on June 30, according to JPS officials.

JPS leaders said the board currently has three sitting members: Camille Stutts Simms, Rickey Jones, and Jed Oppenheim.

The full Board consists of one member representing each Jackson ward, which would total seven members. The Board must have at least four members to constitute a quorum of the board.

Since there are only three members, JPS officials said the Board cannot vote on any matters or transact other business until the city confirms a fourth board member.

The mayor appoints board members. Officials said the Board contacted Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba’s office about filling the vacancies. They anticipate that a new board member will be confirmed in early August.

“The work of the Board is extremely important, however, we don’t anticipate not having a quorum stopping any of our work as we prepare for the new school year beginning August 8,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Freddrick Murray. “This will not impact our day-to-day operations.”

The 2017-2018 school year is set to start August 8.