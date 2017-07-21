Local Summer Camp Gives Children of Ex-offenders Hope

JACKSON, Miss. – If you could jam pack all of summer vacation into one day, it would be like the Angel Tree Summer Camp.

“They have all these different stuff over here and of course they have music playing, tents, water slides, space jumps, and horses around here,” Camper Varieh Wheat said.

“Well at the camp we’ve got kids running around having fun, we’ve got face painting,” Kayle Davis explained.

This day long camp by Angel Tree is a program of Prison Fellowship aimed at at-risk children of prisoners.

Today more than 500 underserved kids took the day to simply focus on fun.

The camp was held in the yard of transitional home for formerly incarcerated women in south Jackson, the home is run by Pauline Rogers and her husband.

Rogers is the field director for Prison Fellowship, a cause she supports because of what she lived through.

“I spiraled down went to prison and so I became concerned about the children,” Rogers said.

The mission is to silence the burdens these innocent children bear, providing the same experience that affluent children have.

“It is said that the children of prisoners is the next prison population, and we’re telling the devil and everybody who thinks so…it ain’t so,” Rogers said.

The RECH Foundation and Angel Tree is working to expand the camp to the Delta, where resources are very limited.

