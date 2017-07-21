Man shot multiple times on Bailey Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police officers are investigating a Friday morning shooting.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the 3700 block of Bailey Avenue.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) tells us a 44-year-old man is in critical condition after the shooting.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

Police are looking for the shooter.

If you have any information about this crime, call JPD or Crimestoppers at 601.355.TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.