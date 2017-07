BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation will stripe the lanes along Interstate 55 South Project from McDowell Road to Byram over the weekend.

MDOT officials said crews will start on Friday July 21 around 8 p.m. and work is expected to be complete in the morning on Saturday, July 22.

The work will alternate along the northbound and southbound lanes and move continuously through the work zone.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect minor delays.