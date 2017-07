COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Five people had to be taken to the hospital after a propane leak in Copiah County.

The Emergency Management Agency said the leak happened at the truck maintenance shop behind the Advance Auto Parts Distribution that’s located in the Gallman Industrial Park.

Emergency officials said five employees were in the building when the leak happened; they were all taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No injuries were reported.

We’re told the gas company has been notified.