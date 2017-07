STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Starkville Police are investigating the death of a college student.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt said 23-year-old Austin Powell, of Germantown, Tenn. died from a gunshot wound.

Authorities stated that they went to Maxwell Street in the Cotton District around 1:54 a. m. to respond to the incident.

Police said the preliminary investigation leads them to believe the gunshot could be self-inflicted.

The death is still under investigation.