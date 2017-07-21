White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned

By KEN THOMAS and JULIE PACE, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Sean Spicer
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, White House press secretary Sean Spicer waits for the start of an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role within the White House that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration. A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes said Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

