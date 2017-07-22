Belhaven student brings hope to Iraq through dance

DOHUK, Iraq, (WJTV) – Rows and rows of tents full of countless refugee families fill the Khanke Refugee Camp in Dohuk, Iraq. “Every single refugee living in these camps has had to flee from ISIS, and ISIS has just come in and destroyed all there villages and cities. They didn’t start out being poor people most of them lived in neighborhoods just like you and I.”

Lydia Mathis, who’s no stranger to the war torn country gained a passion for refugees during her first visit to Iraq. So she mixed that with her passion for dance to bring a little art into the lives of children. Mathis says, “they walked into the class which was surprising to me and were just so excited to try everything, they wanted to work hard.”

Mathis found that most of the people in these camps deal with some kind of depression everyday. So when she returned this time it was with a mission, “this was one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done in my life and even if there was no progression in skill or level which there was I think it was just the most rewarding part was to come in and see them smile.”

And though she touched many lives, she says it’s made the biggest impact on her, “I think I will continue to process through all of the things I’ve experienced and seen from my students and I think in many ways I came to serve them, but I think they’ve given me so much more than I could of ever imagine through this experience.”