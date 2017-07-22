China Buffet evacuated in Vicksburg

By Published:
Courtesy: Vicksburg Fire Department

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the China Buffet on Frontage Road after reports of smoke, according to Chief Craig Danczyk.

Restaurant goers were evacuated while fire fighters checked the building just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to the chief, flames were never visible.

Danczyk says the fire is possibly electrical and that heavy rains may have gotten into some wiring.

There was minor damage to the building and no injuries reported.

The restaurant is expected to reopen Sunday.

