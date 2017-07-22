Hinds County Sheriff’s Department mourning loss of investigator

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Longtime Investigator Rebecca Pittman passed away Saturday morning at her home from natural causes, according to Major Pete Luke with the department.

She was surrounded by fellow officers and family.

“This is a sad day for the Sheriff’s Department as we have lost one of our own,” says Luke.

We’re told Pittman was assigned to cold case investigations for a number of years.

She began her career as a Reserve Officer during Sheriff Malcolm McMillin’s administration and rejoined the department to serve under Sheriff Mason, according to Luke.

Luke is asking for prayers for the department and Pittman’s family.