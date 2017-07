JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police officers are looking for the person responsible for assaulting a 57-year-old man at Union Station.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. according to Commander Tyree Jones.

We’re told the man was found unresponsive and is critical condition at UMMC.

However, his injuries are unknown.

If you have any information on the attack call the Jackson Police Department.