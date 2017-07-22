Mississippi’s Derrick Johnson named interim CEO and president for NAACP

Derrick Johnson NAACP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi NAACP leader, Derrick Johnson is now interim CEO and president of the national NAACP.

Johnson’s appointment was made Saturday at the 108th national convention in Baltimore.

The Tougaloo graduate was serving as the Vice Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors. Johnson holds a Juris Doctorate from South Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas.

He has a list of accomplishments including his appointment by the Chief Justice of Mississippi Supreme Court as a Commissioner to the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission.

Mr. Johnson also serves on the NAACP National Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

 

