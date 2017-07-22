Senior Pastor of First Baptist Jackson resigns

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dr. Matt Brooks, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church of Jackson, announced his resignation from the church Friday afternoon.

The church issued this statement regarding the resignation:

“It is with great sadness that we announce to you today the resignation of our pastor, Dr. Matt Brooks. This resignation comes not because of moral failure or financial mismanagement but because of differences in leadership philosophy with the leadership of First Baptist. He has faithfully preached God’s word since his arrival in Jackson.

The church declined to give any further specifics on the resignation.

First Baptist Jackson was established in 1838 and is located in downtown Jackson across from Mississippi’s State Capitol.

 

